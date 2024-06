The international multi-sport event "BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024" will be held in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan, from June 11 to 24.

Idman.biz reports that the opening of the Games will be held on June 13, and the closing ceremony will be held on June 23.

In the competition, Azerbaijan will be represented by a total of 97 athletes in 11 sports - rowing, canoeing, judo, table tennis, fencing, Greco-Roman wrestling, freestyle wrestling, women's wrestling, koresh, sambo and karate.

Idman.biz