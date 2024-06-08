8 June 2024
Istanbul hosts 2027 European Games - EOC confirmed

8 June 2024 14:31
Istanbul hosts 2027 European Games - EOC confirmed

The European Olympic Committees (EOC) have confirmed that Istanbul will host the 2027 European Games.

As per Idman.biz, this happened at the 53rd General Assembly of the organization held in Bucharest.

The candidacy was unanimously approved after the presentation and the speeches of Ekrem Imamoglu, the chairman of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, and Nese Gundogan, the general secretary of the Turkish Olympic Committee (TOC).

The request of EOC President Spiros Kapralos to ratify the nomination was met with applause. He announced with satisfaction that Istanbul municipality and TOC could continue preparations for the competition.

The contract between the host city and EOC will be signed in the coming months.

It should be noted that the first European Games were held in Baku in 2015.

Idman.biz

