On the occasion of June 1 - International Protection Day of Children, a fun master class on ice was organized for children deprived of parental care.

As Idman.biz reports, the event was organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Children aged 6-12 from orphanage No. 3 took part in the master class held on the ice rink of the Sports-Concert Complex named after Heydar Aliyev.

They tested their skills in ice skating and other active activities.

