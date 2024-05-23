Farid Gayibov met with the delegation of the TBMM - PHOTO

On May 23, the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov received the Chairman of the National Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Commission of Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) Mahmud Ozer and his delegation.

It was reportedly said that during the meeting, the cooperation between the two countries in the field of youth and sports is at a high level, Idman.biz reports.

Thanking for the warm reception, the guest said that the support of Turkish Grand National Assembly will not be spared for the stability of this cooperation. It was emphasized that it is important to organize youth exchange programs, large-scale Technofest-type events, as well as mutual sports competitions in territories freed from occupation, for the continuity of relations.

Parliament members Nazim Mavish, Mehmet Emin Oz, Nurten Yontar, Senol Sunat, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkiye to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagcı, Head of the Sports Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Elnur Mammadov, Head of the Youth Affairs Department Ramil Jabbarov and Head of the International Relations Sector Zarifa Zulfugarova took part in the meeting.

Idman.biz