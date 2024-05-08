8 May 2024
Paris-2024: Preparations were discussed under Farid Gayibov’s control in Nakhchivan - PHOTO

8 May 2024 14:39
Paris-2024: Preparations were discussed under Farid Gayibov’s control in Nakhchivan - PHOTO

"Healthy life" days were organized in Nakhchivan.

Idman.biz reports that at the event, under the control of Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, the delegation of the MYS and other officials watched the exemplary performances of athletes.

At the event, participants from different age groups performed running, long jump, ball throwing, weight lifting, pull-up, parallel arms, bending and unfolding of arms from a supported position and strengthening of abdominal muscles (push up and press). Certificates were presented to all participants who fulfilled the regulations.

Also, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov met with representatives of sports federations for the 14th time. According to tradition, this time the meeting was held outside the capital, in the city of Nakhchivan.

At the meeting organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Autonomous Republic, Farid Gayibov congratulated the participants of the meeting on the occasion of the selection of Baku as the Sports Capital of the world for 2026 and talked about the recent work and future tasks.

According to the agenda of the meeting, opinions and proposals were heard on preparation for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games in sports, Turkiye-Azerbaijan cooperation in the field of youth and sports, and the second meeting of the working group.

Issues related to nationalized athletes and progress of "Let's Swim Together" project were also discussed at the meeting. Social media reports of sports federations and other issues were discussed.

