Baku the World Capital of Sports! - VIDEO

6 May 2024
The Federation of European Sports Capitals and Cities has chosen Baku as the World Capital of Sports for 2026.

Idman.biz reports that Baku's candidacy has been confirmed in an official letter sent to our country from the international organization today.
Exemplary actions taken to strengthen the health of the population in Azerbaijan, the existing sports infrastructure in accordance with high standards, and the promotion of sports were highly appreciated.

It should be noted that at the end of next year, an official presentation ceremony of Baku as the World Capital of Sports is planned to be held in the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium.

