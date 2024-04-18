Farid Gayibov gave seech at the ECOSOC Youth Forum - PHOTO

On April 16-17, a youth delegation led by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov participated in the next Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum.

Idman.biz reports that the meeting was held at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

On the first day of the forum, Minister Farid Gayibov gave speech at the plenary session dedicated to the goals of peace and sustainable development, and on the second day at the segment dedicated to the youth dialogue on climate and peace.

Minister Farid Gayibov also spoke at the Peace Side Event meeting held by ICYF.

Within the framework of his visit to the USA, Farid Gayibov held bilateral meetings with the head of the UN Youth Office, Felipe Paullier, Brazil's National Secretary for Youth, Ronald Luiz Dos Santos, and Abby Finkenauer, the US State Department's Special Envoy for Global Youth.

Minister Farid Gayibov, together with Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Citizen Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Azerbaijani students studying in New York and surrounding states, as well as the young living there, including athletes.

