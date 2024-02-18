19 February 2024
Pool Tournament among state institutions ended - PHOTO

Other
News
18 February 2024 23:34
Pool Tournament among state institutions ended - PHOTO

The Pool competition between the employees of state institutions has been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that 60 employees (4 women, 56 men) from 28 state institutions participated in the two-day competition between men and women organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Billiards Federation.

According to the final results, Ramil Musayev and Togrul Mahmudov (both SOCAR) were the first among men. Elvin Shirinov and Natig Orujov (both from the State Customs Committee) finished second, Ilham Hasanov, Farid Israfilov (both from the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan), Kamil Asgarov, Kamil Hasanov (both from the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population) finished the competition in the third place.

Fatima Guliyeva (SOCAR) was the first, Gumru Mammadova (MYS) was the second, and Naila Khanlarova (MYS) and Ilaha Hajiyeva (SOCAR) were the third in the women's competition, which ended a day ago.

It should be noted that the main purpose of the competition is to effectively organize the free time of employees working in state institutions and to promote a healthy lifestyle among them.

Idman.biz

