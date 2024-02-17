18 February 2024
EN

SOCAR and the MYS are in the first "three" - PHOTO

Other
News
17 February 2024 23:34
SOCAR and the MYS are in the first "three" - PHOTO

Billiard competition among employees of state institutions has been started.

Idman.biz reports that 60 employees (4 women, 56 men) from 28 state institutions are participating in the two-day competition organized jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Billiards Federation.

In the competition, women competed in the "Pool-8" type of billiards. According to the final results, SOCAR employee Fatima Guliyeva was the first. Gumru Mammadova, an employee of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS), finished second, Naila Khanlarova (MYS) and Ilaha Hajiyeva (SOCAR) finished the race in third place.

Men compete in the "Mixed pyramid" type of billiards.

Tomorrow, men will compete in the semifinals and finals. The semi-finalists who did not make it to the finals will be awarded with bronze medals.

Idman.biz

Related news

1 gold, 2 silver in the European Cup - PHOTO
17 February 20:44
Other

1 gold, 2 silver in the European Cup - PHOTO

The Open European Cup among adults in sumo has ended in Vinni, Estonia
Farid Gayibov participates in the World Ethnosport Forum - PHOTO
17 February 17:47
Other

Farid Gayibov participates in the World Ethnosport Forum - PHOTO

Under the leadership of Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, the Azerbaijani delegation is participating in the 6th World Ethnosport Forum held in Antalya, Turkiye
For the first time: A billiards competition among state institutions - PHOTO
17 February 13:46
Other

For the first time: A billiards competition among state institutions - PHOTO

"This competition will be held in a traditional way"
President of the Federation: "Unfortunately, the interest in this sport in our country is completely different"
17 February 13:24
Other

President of the Federation: "Unfortunately, the interest in this sport in our country is completely different"

"We are also working in this direction"
New project on Idman.biz TV - "ULDUZLU IDMAN" - Coming soon... - VIDEO
16 February 20:03
Other

New project on Idman.biz TV - "ULDUZLU IDMAN" - Coming soon... - VIDEO

Idman.biz TV is starting a new project
Idman.biz TV is starting a new project - Soon... - VIDEO
13 February 09:56
Other

Idman.biz TV is starting a new project - Soon... - VIDEO

Idman.biz TV is starting a new project. In the program, which will be hosted by one of the country's well-known TV presenters, famous faces of show business will demonstrate their sports skills

Most read

Eldaniz Azizli: "Our current Greco-Roman team is the best in history" - Idman Bizde - VIDEO - PHOTO
15 February 17:19
Wrestling

Eldaniz Azizli: "Our current Greco-Roman team is the best in history" - Idman Bizde - VIDEO - PHOTO

He also expressed confidence that the freestyle wrestling team will live up to expectations and announced his expectations for the Olympic year
Hasrat Jafarov: "I don't go to any competition with complacency"
15 February 15:44
Wrestling

Hasrat Jafarov: "I don't go to any competition with complacency"

"I played three matches and reached the finals"
Azerbaijani clubs' Jubilee victory in Europa League
17 February 11:00
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijani clubs' Jubilee victory in Europa League

It should be noted that the first victory in the Europa League took place in the 1996/97 season
Maksim Medvedev: "We should focus on the return match"
16 February 12:38
Azerbaijan football

Maksim Medvedev: "We should focus on the return match"

"Of course, it is a very good result for us"