SOCAR and the MYS are in the first "three" - PHOTO

Billiard competition among employees of state institutions has been started.

Idman.biz reports that 60 employees (4 women, 56 men) from 28 state institutions are participating in the two-day competition organized jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Billiards Federation.

In the competition, women competed in the "Pool-8" type of billiards. According to the final results, SOCAR employee Fatima Guliyeva was the first. Gumru Mammadova, an employee of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS), finished second, Naila Khanlarova (MYS) and Ilaha Hajiyeva (SOCAR) finished the race in third place.

Men compete in the "Mixed pyramid" type of billiards.

Tomorrow, men will compete in the semifinals and finals. The semi-finalists who did not make it to the finals will be awarded with bronze medals.

Idman.biz