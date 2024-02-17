President of the Federation: "Unfortunately, the interest in this sport in our country is completely different"

"First of all, the main goal is the development of billiards in our country."

Seymur Mammadov, president of the Azerbaijan Billiard Federation, told Idman.biz.

He said that a lot of work has already been started in the direction of the development of this sport: "We have started holding various competitions, there is information about this sport on social networks and television programs. Our main task is to popularize billiards as a sport. Many countries consider billiards as an elite sport. Unfortunately, the interest in this sport in our country is completely different."

According to Mammadov, 8 national championships and 4 Baku championships will be held during the year: ''We want to create a national team. We are also working in this direction and plan to create a collective of professional billiard athletes. Also, our federation has international judges."

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz