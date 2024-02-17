17 February 2024
President of the Federation: "Unfortunately, the interest in this sport in our country is completely different"

17 February 2024 13:24
"First of all, the main goal is the development of billiards in our country."

Seymur Mammadov, president of the Azerbaijan Billiard Federation, told Idman.biz.

He said that a lot of work has already been started in the direction of the development of this sport: "We have started holding various competitions, there is information about this sport on social networks and television programs. Our main task is to popularize billiards as a sport. Many countries consider billiards as an elite sport. Unfortunately, the interest in this sport in our country is completely different."

According to Mammadov, 8 national championships and 4 Baku championships will be held during the year: ''We want to create a national team. We are also working in this direction and plan to create a collective of professional billiard athletes. Also, our federation has international judges."

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

