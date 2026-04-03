SportAccord convention in baku postponed to later date

The SportAccord Convention, originally scheduled to take place in Baku from May 24 to 28, has been postponed to a later date in order to ensure the best possible experience for both hosts and participants.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the event was set to be held at the Baku Congress Centre and the Heydar Aliyev Centre, bringing together key stakeholders from across the global sports industry. Organisers stressed that the decision was made with a focus on delivering a high-quality edition of the convention.

In an official statement, SportAccord confirmed its continued commitment to staging the event in Baku, which was recently named the World Capital of Sport. Revised dates are expected to be announced in due course.

SportAccord president Uğur Erdener thanked partners in Azerbaijan and the city of Baku for their flexibility and ongoing support. “We have no doubt that they will host an exceptional edition of this special event at the right time,” the statement read.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov also underlined the country’s readiness to welcome the global sporting community. “Azerbaijan has proven itself to be a safe and reliable partner for international sports stakeholders. We are confident that the SportAccord Convention in Baku will provide an ideal platform for discussions shaping the future of sport,” he said, adding that the country looks forward to welcoming leaders of world sport on the road to the next Olympic and Paralympic Games.

SportAccord is also finalising plans for a broader programme of initiatives, including the IF Forum later this year, with further updates expected in the coming weeks.