Azerbaijani backgammon player wins Asian Grand Prix 2026 in Tashkent

Azerbaijani backgammon player Kenan Hasanov won the Asian Grand Prix 2026 international tournament held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, the competition brought together nearly 700 participants from more than 55 countries, confirming its status as one of the major events in the global backgammon scene.

Hasanov delivered a standout performance in the Backgammon (Blitz) category, finishing first among 256 players and securing the gold medal.

The Asian Grand Prix is regarded as one of the leading events in international backgammon, attracting top players from across the globe and serving as an important platform for elite-level competition.