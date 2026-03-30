30 March 2026
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Experienced skydiver dies in Sardinia accident during equipment test - PHOTO

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30 March 2026 11:17
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Experienced skydiver dies in Sardinia accident during equipment test

A 51-year-old experienced skydiver, Simone Bacchiega, has died following a tragic accident on the Italian island of Sardinia while testing newly purchased equipment, Idman.Biz reports.

The incident occurred near the Is Paulis aerodrome, where Bacchiega, who had completed more than 600 successful jumps over the years, carried out a descent from approximately 4,000 metres. While the initial phase of the jump reportedly went smoothly, the situation deteriorated during the landing.

According to eyewitnesses, the skydiver attempted a sudden manoeuvre to correct his trajectory but lost control of the parachute, rapidly descending before hitting the ground. Emergency services arrived promptly at the scene, but despite their efforts, his injuries proved fatal.

Italian authorities have launched a full investigation into the circumstances of the accident. The parachute equipment used during the jump has been seized for examination, as specialists seek to determine whether the crash was caused by a technical failure or human error. Those close to Bacchiega described him as a disciplined athlete who consistently adhered to safety protocols.

The incident has once again highlighted the inherent risks associated with extreme sports, even for highly experienced participants.

Idman.Biz
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