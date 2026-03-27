27 March 2026
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Iran bans national and club teams from travelling to “hostile” countries

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27 March 2026 11:36
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Iran bans national and club teams from travelling to “hostile” countries

Iran’s Ministry of Sports has prohibited national and club teams from travelling to countries it considers “hostile”, citing safety concerns for athletes and staff.

As reported by Idman.Biz with reference to Reuters, the restrictions will remain in force “until further notice”. The ministry did not specify which countries fall under the ban.

In an official statement, the ministry said that the presence of Iranian teams in countries deemed hostile and unable to guarantee the safety of athletes and delegations is now banned indefinitely.

The move reflects growing concerns over the security of Iranian sports representatives abroad and could potentially affect international fixtures, tournaments and club competitions involving Iranian sides.

Idman.Biz
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