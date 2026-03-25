Azerbaijan Sports Academy opens applications for visiting scholars programme

The Azerbaijan Sports Academy (ASA) has announced the launch of applications for its Visiting Scholars programme for the spring and summer of 2026, according to Idman.Biz.

The initiative is designed to strengthen intellectual exchange, promote interdisciplinary cooperation and support research activity within ASA’s developing academic environment. The programme reflects a broader effort to position the academy as a regional hub for sports science and education.

Scholars from diverse academic backgrounds and with international experience are invited to apply, with ASA seeking to attract experts who can contribute to both teaching and research projects.

The academy noted that selected participants will become part of a growing international academic network, helping to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing in the field of sport and related disciplines.