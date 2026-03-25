25 March 2026
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Fan arrested in after booking nearly 2,000 tickets to watch baseball match alone

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25 March 2026 11:03
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Fan arrested in after booking nearly 2,000 tickets to watch baseball match alone

A baseball fan in Osaka has been detained by authorities after attempting to watch matches without anyone seated nearby, İdman.Biz reports.

The man reportedly booked a total of 1,873 tickets for two separate games before later cancelling them. His intention was to prevent other spectators from purchasing seats around him, allowing him to enjoy the matches in complete isolation.

The scheme, however, resulted in financial damage estimated at around 105,000 US dollars, with organisers unable to resell a significant portion of the tickets in time.

The unusual case has drawn widespread attention online, where social media users dubbed the man an "introvert level 80", highlighting both the bizarre nature of the incident and the growing scrutiny over ticketing systems and event security.

Idman.Biz
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