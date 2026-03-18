18 March 2026
EN

Venezuela beat USA to win first-ever world baseball title

Other
News
18 March 2026 12:04
34
Venezuela beat USA to win first-ever world baseball title

Venezuela defeated the United States 3-2 in the final of the World Baseball Championship, securing their first title in the history of the tournament, Idman.Biz reports.

The competition, held across Japan, Puerto Rico and the United States, concluded in Miami, where the Venezuelan side edged a tightly contested final to claim a landmark victory. It marks a significant breakthrough for the South American nation on the global baseball stage.

For the United States, widely regarded as the birthplace of modern baseball, the defeat means a second consecutive loss in the final after falling to Japan in 2023. Despite their strong domestic league and talent pool, the Americans have struggled to convert that dominance into international success in recent editions.

This was the sixth edition of the tournament, with Japan remaining the most successful nation with three titles. The Dominican Republic, the United States and now Venezuela have each won the competition once.

Before the introduction of the current world championship format, the main international event was the Baseball World Cup, held between 1938 and 2011, where Cuba dominated with 25 titles, while the United States managed four.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Baby in Azerbaijan named after Cristiano Ronaldo in 2025
16 March 16:12
Other

Baby in Azerbaijan named after Cristiano Ronaldo in 2025

Justice Ministry records confirm one child received the name of the Portuguese football star
F1 film wins Oscar for best sound at 2026 Academy Awards
16 March 13:04
Other

F1 film wins Oscar for best sound at 2026 Academy Awards

Brad Pitt-led Formula 1 drama claims one award as Lewis Hamilton misses ceremony due to Chinese Grand Prix
ASA Rector: “We Trained Students for Global Media, But the Outcome Was Different” — İDMAN.BİZ
14 March 17:56
Other

ASA Rector: “We Trained Students for Global Media, But the Outcome Was Different” — İDMAN.BİZ

Fuad Hajiyev discusses challenges in the sports journalism master’s program and highlights successful international projects at the academy
When victory turns into spectacle: the wildest celebrations in sports history
13 March 10:27
Other

When victory turns into spectacle: the wildest celebrations in sports history - PHOTO

From Usain Bolt’s multi-day parties to Mike Tyson’s pet tiger and Mario Balotelli’s fireworks mishap
Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister meets international canoeing leaders in Baku
11 March 16:04
Other

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister meets international canoeing leaders in Baku

Talks focus on development of water sports and cooperation with European Canoe Association
Finnish couple win traditional wife-carrying race in Surrey
11 March 14:59
Other

Finnish couple win traditional wife-carrying race in Surrey - VIDEO

Annual quirky contest draws crowds as winners claim barrel of English beer

Most read

Mbappe and Bellingham return to Real Madrid squad for Manchester City clash
16 March 18:25
World football

Mbappe and Bellingham return to Real Madrid squad for Manchester City clash

Spanish giants name 26-man squad for Champions League last-16 second leg at the Etihad
Liverpool must respond after Istanbul setback, says Arne Slot - VIDEO
16 March 09:33
World football

Liverpool must respond after Istanbul setback, says Arne Slot - VIDEO

Dutch coach praises Galatasaray atmosphere but believes Anfield can inspire Champions League turnaround
Bayern may field 16-year-old goalkeeper in Champions League clash
16 March 14:23
World football

Bayern may field 16-year-old goalkeeper in Champions League clash

Leonard Prescott could become the youngest goalkeeper in the competition’s history
F1 film wins Oscar for best sound at 2026 Academy Awards
16 March 13:04
Other

F1 film wins Oscar for best sound at 2026 Academy Awards

Brad Pitt-led Formula 1 drama claims one award as Lewis Hamilton misses ceremony due to Chinese Grand Prix