Venezuela beat USA to win first-ever world baseball title

Venezuela defeated the United States 3-2 in the final of the World Baseball Championship, securing their first title in the history of the tournament, Idman.Biz reports.

The competition, held across Japan, Puerto Rico and the United States, concluded in Miami, where the Venezuelan side edged a tightly contested final to claim a landmark victory. It marks a significant breakthrough for the South American nation on the global baseball stage.

For the United States, widely regarded as the birthplace of modern baseball, the defeat means a second consecutive loss in the final after falling to Japan in 2023. Despite their strong domestic league and talent pool, the Americans have struggled to convert that dominance into international success in recent editions.

This was the sixth edition of the tournament, with Japan remaining the most successful nation with three titles. The Dominican Republic, the United States and now Venezuela have each won the competition once.

Before the introduction of the current world championship format, the main international event was the Baseball World Cup, held between 1938 and 2011, where Cuba dominated with 25 titles, while the United States managed four.