16 March 2026
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Baby in Azerbaijan named after Cristiano Ronaldo in 2025

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16 March 2026 16:12
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Baby in Azerbaijan named after Cristiano Ronaldo in 2025

A baby born in Azerbaijan in 2025 has been named after Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, according to official records published by the country’s Ministry of Justice, Idman.Biz reports.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the information can be confirmed through the search system on the ministry’s official website. When Ronaldo’s name is entered in the database, it shows that one Azerbaijani citizen was officially given the name “Ronaldo” in 2025.

The case once again reflects the global popularity of the Portuguese forward, whose career and achievements have made him one of the most influential figures in modern football.

Cristiano Ronaldo, now 41, currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. Over more than two decades at the top level, the Portuguese striker has won numerous titles with clubs such as Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, while also becoming one of the most decorated players in the history of the sport.

Idman.Biz
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