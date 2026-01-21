21 January 2026
EN

Global Sports Leaders to Gather in Baku

Other
News
21 January 2026 12:39
42
Global Sports Leaders to Gather in Baku

In May 2026, Baku will host one of the world’s most influential international sport and business events - the SportAccord Convention.

The Convention is currently in its Early Bird registration phase, offering participants the most advantageous and exclusive registration conditions until 31 January.

SportAccord is the only global umbrella organisation uniting international sports federations, both Olympic and non-Olympic. Its annual Convention serves as a key international platform, bringing together the global sports elite, including leaders of international federations, members of the International Olympic Committee, leading broadcasters, and technology companies.

The Baku edition of the Convention will take place at the city’s most modern and prestigious venues, including the Baku Convention Center and the Heydar Aliyev Center. As the largest convention center in the Caucasus, the Baku Convention Center offers participants an elite professional environment, extensive international networking opportunities, and state-of-the-art exhibition facilities.

SportAccord 2026 is not only designed for international delegates but also offers representatives of Azerbaijan’s sports federations, club executives, sports marketing and media professionals, and young sports managers and decision-makers a unique opportunity to engage directly with the global sports elite.

The Early Bird registration phase remains open until 31 January, allowing participants to benefit from special discounted rates and flexible participation conditions.

In addition, partnership and exhibition opportunities are available for local companies and organisations, providing a unique platform to showcase their brands to an international audience and establish valuable global collaborations.

In 2026, the world’s sports elite will turn their attention to Baku.

For more information and registration:
www.sportaccord.sport/2026-conv/

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

More than 50 international students currently study at Azerbaijan Sports Academy
17:57
Other

More than 50 international students currently study at Azerbaijan Sports Academy

Internationalization named among key priorities under 2023–2030 development strategy
Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz
14:51
Other

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz

Exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and the hottest news all in one place
President of Azerbaijan: "Every year the country will host either a World or European Championship in alpine skiing"
09:50
Other

President of Azerbaijan: "Every year the country will host either a World or European Championship in alpine skiing"

Regular top-level winter events are expected to balance Azerbaijan’s sports calendar alongside Formula 1
Today is January 20 - National Day of Mourning
20 January 00:01
Other

Today is January 20 - National Day of Mourning

36 years since the January 19–20 tragedy
Farid Gayibov to Euronews: “International organizations see us as a reliable partner”
16 January 14:59
Other

Farid Gayibov to Euronews: “International organizations see us as a reliable partner” - VIDEO

Baku strengthens its global sports profile ahead of World Sports Capital 2026 status
World Sports Photography Awards name best sports images of 2025 - PHOTO
16 January 13:19
Other

World Sports Photography Awards name best sports images of 2025 - PHOTO

Grand Prix goes to emotional and dynamic photo featuring Carlos Alcaraz

Most read

Morocco considers inviting Andres Iniesta to national team coaching staff
19 January 09:33
World football

Morocco considers inviting Andres Iniesta to national team coaching staff

Former Barcelona midfielder’s experience seen as a boost for tactical development and future success
Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz
14:51
Other

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz

Exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and the hottest news all in one place
Fans celebrate Senegal’s AFCON triumph on streets of France
19 January 14:19
World football

Fans celebrate Senegal’s AFCON triumph on streets of France - VIDEO

Algerian supporters join festivities as large African diasporas mark historic victory
Galatasaray step up talks with Napoli over Noa Lang transfer
19 January 10:39
World football

Galatasaray step up talks with Napoli over Noa Lang transfer

Loan deal with option to buy under discussion as negotiations reach advanced stage