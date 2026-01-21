Global Sports Leaders to Gather in Baku

In May 2026, Baku will host one of the world’s most influential international sport and business events - the SportAccord Convention.

The Convention is currently in its Early Bird registration phase, offering participants the most advantageous and exclusive registration conditions until 31 January.

SportAccord is the only global umbrella organisation uniting international sports federations, both Olympic and non-Olympic. Its annual Convention serves as a key international platform, bringing together the global sports elite, including leaders of international federations, members of the International Olympic Committee, leading broadcasters, and technology companies.

The Baku edition of the Convention will take place at the city’s most modern and prestigious venues, including the Baku Convention Center and the Heydar Aliyev Center. As the largest convention center in the Caucasus, the Baku Convention Center offers participants an elite professional environment, extensive international networking opportunities, and state-of-the-art exhibition facilities.

SportAccord 2026 is not only designed for international delegates but also offers representatives of Azerbaijan’s sports federations, club executives, sports marketing and media professionals, and young sports managers and decision-makers a unique opportunity to engage directly with the global sports elite.

The Early Bird registration phase remains open until 31 January, allowing participants to benefit from special discounted rates and flexible participation conditions.

In addition, partnership and exhibition opportunities are available for local companies and organisations, providing a unique platform to showcase their brands to an international audience and establish valuable global collaborations.

In 2026, the world’s sports elite will turn their attention to Baku.

For more information and registration:

www.sportaccord.sport/2026-conv/