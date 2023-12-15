15 December 2023
EN

Working routine of Baku metro to be changed due Qarabag match in Khankendi

Other
News
15 December 2023 14:37
Working routine of Baku metro to be changed due Qarabag match in Khankendi

On December 21, there will be a change in the working regime of the Baku metro.

According to the information provided to İdman.biz by "Baku Metro", according to the request of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, all stations of the institution will be open for passengers from 04:00 in the morning on that day.

It was reported that within the framework of the Azerbaijan Cup competition of the 2023/2024 Baku metropolitan football season, Aghdam's "Qarabag" and taking into account the interest of the spectators who want to go to Khankendi to watch the match between Baku's MOIK clubs live from the arena, the work schedule will be changed: "Trains will run according to a special schedule in order to ensure the delivery of passengers to their apartments. The operation of the Baku metro for that day, including the movement of trains, will be provided on the basis of the schedule of working days according to the current autumn-winter schedule.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

The Bulgarian Minister visited the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation - PHOTO
13:47
Other

The Bulgarian Minister visited the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation - PHOTO

Baku Shooting Center was also inspected
Khayal Aliyev became the European Champion
00:37
Other

Khayal Aliyev became the European Champion

The European Muay Thai Championship was held in Antalya
The Bulgarian minister was interested in the activity of sports facilities in Baku - PHOTO
14 December 12:51
Other

The Bulgarian minister was interested in the activity of sports facilities in Baku - PHOTO

He also met with students at Baku Slavic University
Elchin Eminov in Türkiye to become European champion for the 6th time - STAFF
13 December 13:19
Other

Elchin Eminov in Türkiye to become European champion for the 6th time - STAFF

On December 14, the European Wushu Championships will start in Istanbul, Türkiye
Farid Gayibov: "Most participants of the EGC was satisfied with our new goals"
13 December 00:12
Other

Farid Gayibov: "Most participants of the EGC was satisfied with our new goals"

"After one year of hard work on the Strategy of European Gymnastics, we presented it at the Congress"
Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was signed - PHOTO
12 December 18:46
Other

Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was signed - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov received the Minister of Youth and Sports of Bulgaria Dimitar Iliev

Most read

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held
13 December 15:50
Weightlifting

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held in Shuvalan Heavy Athletics Center
Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was signed - PHOTO
12 December 18:46
Other

Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was signed - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov received the Minister of Youth and Sports of Bulgaria Dimitar Iliev
The officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports visited the grave of the National Leader - PHOTO
12 December 17:58
Other

The officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports visited the grave of the National Leader - PHOTO

Dimitar Iliev, Minister of Youth and Sports of Bulgaria, who is visiting our country, was also among those who visited the Alley of Honor
Our weightlifter was 8th in the Grand Prix - VIDEO
13 December 11:22
Weightlifting

Our weightlifter was 8th in the Grand Prix - VIDEO

The Grand Prix of weightlifting continues in Doha, the capital city of Qatar