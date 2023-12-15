Working routine of Baku metro to be changed due Qarabag match in Khankendi

On December 21, there will be a change in the working regime of the Baku metro.

According to the information provided to İdman.biz by "Baku Metro", according to the request of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, all stations of the institution will be open for passengers from 04:00 in the morning on that day.

It was reported that within the framework of the Azerbaijan Cup competition of the 2023/2024 Baku metropolitan football season, Aghdam's "Qarabag" and taking into account the interest of the spectators who want to go to Khankendi to watch the match between Baku's MOIK clubs live from the arena, the work schedule will be changed: "Trains will run according to a special schedule in order to ensure the delivery of passengers to their apartments. The operation of the Baku metro for that day, including the movement of trains, will be provided on the basis of the schedule of working days according to the current autumn-winter schedule.

Idman.biz