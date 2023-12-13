13 December 2023
Elchin Eminov in Türkiye to become European champion for the 6th time

13 December 2023
Elchin Eminov in Türkiye to become European champion for the 6th time - STAFF

On December 14, the European Wushu Championships will start in Istanbul, Türkiye.

According to Idman.biz, Azerbaijan will be represented in the competition by 9 athletes.

Along with 5-time European champion Elchin Eminov (56 kg) in the Continental Championship, Elchin Muradov (52 kg), Raul Gasimzada, Elchin Guliyev, Nurlan Zeynalov (all three 56 kg), Kishi Shukurov (60 kg), Yabir Shikhaliyev, Hamza Rasulzada (each two 65 kg) and Huseyn Gambarov (85 kg) will compete.

It should be noted that the competition will end on December 17.

Idman.biz

