Paris agenda: Who will start the Olympics first?

Azerbaijani athletes are finishing the fight for licenses for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

As per Idman.biz, this is why it is time to look at the Olympic calendar.

The program includes competitions in 32 sports over 19 days. The competitions in the French capital will be held from July 24 to August 11.

The games begin on July 24, two days before the opening ceremony. On that day, the Olympic competitions for representatives of three team sports will start. Handball matches will be held at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Lille, rugby matches will be held at Saint-Denis, Paris, Lyon, Bordeaux, Marseille, Nantes and Stade de France. Nice and Saint-Etienne will embrace football.

If we talk about the main sports for the Azerbaijani national team, where medals are expected, then at the beginning of the Olympics, the main attention of our fans will be focused on judo. The first medals on the tatami will be awarded on July 27 - a day after the opening of the Games. The fight of judokas will continue until August 3.

Fencing, shooting and badminton competitions also start on July 27. On that day, the boxers will have their first session in the ring. According to tradition, the boxing tournament at the Olympics is quite long, and the first prizes will be awarded only on August 6. The fight in the ring will end on August 10 - the day before the closing ceremony of the Games.

Rowing competitions will begin on July 28, and two days later the 3x3 basketball teams will have their first match. Triathletes will start the Olympics on July 30, and athletes on August 1. A trampoline gymnastics tournament will be held on August 2.

The end of the Olympics promises to be particularly tense and eventful. On August 6, the first medalists in wrestling will be determined, and the next day taekwondo and weightlifters will compete. The rhythmic gymnastics tournament will start on August 8.

The last medals of the Olympics will be awarded on the last day. In this sense, August 11 will be the last chance for wrestlers and weightlifters to replenish their prize collection.

Currently, 36 athletes of the Azerbaijan national team have received a license to Paris.

In badminton Ade Resky Dwicahyo, Keisha Fatima Zahra, in rhythmic gymnastics Zohra Aghamirova, Laman Alimuradova, Kamila Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Gullu Aghalarzade, Darya Sorokina, in trampoline gymnastics Seljan Magsudova, in freestyle wrestling Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg), Haji Aliyev (65 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg), Osman Nurmagomedov (86 kg), Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg), Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg), in Greco-Roman wrestling Murad Mammadov (60 kg), Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg), Rafig Huseynov (87 kg), Sabah Shariati (130 kg), Maria Stadnik (50 kg) in women's wrestling, Anna Skydan (hammer) in athletics, Nijat Huseynov (51 kg) in boxing, Malik Hasanov (63.5 kg), Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg), Alfonso Domingues (92 kg), Mahammad Abdullayev (+92 kg), Gashim Magomedov in taekwondo (58 kg), Ruslan Lunev in shooting (10 m, air pistol), women's 3x3 basketball team, Diana Dymchenko in rowing (2000 m, academic rowing), Rostislav Pevtsov in triathlon, Anna Bashta in fencing, (saber) will participate in the Olympics. Although 9 more qualifications were won in judo, the coaching staff has not yet identified the athletes who will go to Paris.

Paris will host the Olympics for the third time in history. The French capital hosted the Summer Games in 1900 (May 14 - October 28) and 1924 (May 4 - July 27) - exactly one hundred years before the current Games.

