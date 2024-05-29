29 May 2024
Azerbaijani Olympians in Top-15

Olympics 2024
News
29 May 2024 11:46
15
The medal ranking of the world championships for the types included in the program of the Summer Olympic Games has been announced.

As per Idman.biz, in 2024, 75 sets of medals have been found.

The Azerbaijani national team has 2 gold medals. Judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) became champions in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE.

Azerbaijan is among 15 teams that have won at least 2 championships. Azerbaijan shares 14-15 places with Ireland, which has the same indicator.

The list is headed by China. The USA is second and the Netherlands is third. In total, 49 countries won awards at the 2024 world championships.

Rank

Country

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

1

China

18

6

1

25

2

USA

8

5

5

18

3

The Netherlands

6

5

1

12

4

Japan

5

4

6

15

5

Italy

4

8

6

18

6

South Korea

4

1

5

10

7

Australia

3

8

3

14

8

Great Britain

2

5

10

17

9

France

2

4

7

13

10

Spain

2

2

6

10

11

Germany

2

2

4

8

12

Georgia

2

1

2

5

13

New Zealand

2

1

1

4

14-15

Azerbaijan

2

0

0

2

Ireland

2

0

0

2

16

Canada

1

3

5

9

17

Sweden

1

2

2

5

18

Hong Kong

1

1

2

4

19-20

Hungary

1

1

1

3

Israel

1

1

1

3

21-22

Brazil

1

1

0

2

Denmark

1

1

0

2

23

Ukraine

1

0

2

3

24-25

Mongolia

1

0

1

2

Portugal

1

0

1

2

26

Croatia

1

0

0

1

27

Poland

0

2

2

4

28

Russia

0

1

2

3

29-33

Austria

0

1

1

2

Turkiye

0

1

1

2

Uzbekistan

0

1

1

2

Switzerland

0

1

1

2

Chinese Taipei

0

1

1

2

34-38

DPRK

0

1

0

1

Lithuania

0

1

0

1

Morocco

0

1

0

1

Norway

0

1

0

1

Serbia

0

1

0

1

39-49

Belarus

0

0

1

1

Belgium

0

0

1

1

Bosnia H.

0

0

1

1

Belarus

0

0

1

1

Greece

0

0

1

1

Kazakhstan

0

0

1

1

Kosovo

0

0

1

1

Kyrgyzstan

0

0

1

1

Mexico

0

0

1

1

CAR

0

0

1

1

Tajikistan

0

0

1

1

75

75

92

242

Idman.biz

Tags:

