Surprise in the qualifying stage – PRESENTATION

This summer, Germany is under the spotlight of Europe. The 24 strongest national teams of the continent will compete in the 17th European Championship. There are 29 days left until the start of the competition, which will last from June 14 to July 14.

This week we take a look at the teams in Group B. Albania, which is the source of 3 points for Spain, Italy and Croatia in the "Group of Death", goes to the competition after a sensation.

Surprise Victory

Albania, who wanted to achieve surprise results in Germany, achieved the same success in the qualifying stage. Competing in the same group as the Czech Republic and Poland, Silvinho's team unexpectedly won the 1st place. The national team of Albania, which did not concede a goal in its own field, beat its rivals even though it drew in both matches with Moldova. Two victories over the Faroe Islands also benefited the team. As a result, the Polish national team of Robert Lewandowski did not qualify directly from the qualifying stage and had to play in the playoffs.

After 8 Years

"Mountain Eagles", who played in the finals of the world and European championships only once in their history, repeated their success in 2016 8 years later. At that time, the team finished the tournament as the third in the group with one win and was left out of the playoffs. EURO-2016 in France Defeats from Switzerland and the hosts did not allow them to qualify for the 1/8 finals, and the victory over Romania was not enough to qualify for the third place in the group but the team with enough players in the European clubs, especially in the Italian Serie A, will try to show that it is wrong to be viewed as an outsider.

Albania's group matches:

June 15. Italy - Albania

June 19. Croatia - Albania

June 24. Albania - Spain

It should be noted that group B meetings will be held in 6 different cities - Berlin, Dortmund, Hamburg, Gelsenkirchen, Düsseldorf and Leipzig.

