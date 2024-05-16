16 May 2024
EN

Surprise in the qualifying stage – PRESENTATION

Olympics 2024
News
16 May 2024 14:30
Surprise in the qualifying stage – PRESENTATION

This summer, Germany is under the spotlight of Europe. The 24 strongest national teams of the continent will compete in the 17th European Championship. There are 29 days left until the start of the competition, which will last from June 14 to July 14.

Idman.biz continues the presentation of the participants of EURO-2024.

This week we take a look at the teams in Group B. Albania, which is the source of 3 points for Spain, Italy and Croatia in the "Group of Death", goes to the competition after a sensation.

Surprise Victory
Albania, who wanted to achieve surprise results in Germany, achieved the same success in the qualifying stage. Competing in the same group as the Czech Republic and Poland, Silvinho's team unexpectedly won the 1st place. The national team of Albania, which did not concede a goal in its own field, beat its rivals even though it drew in both matches with Moldova. Two victories over the Faroe Islands also benefited the team. As a result, the Polish national team of Robert Lewandowski did not qualify directly from the qualifying stage and had to play in the playoffs.

After 8 Years
"Mountain Eagles", who played in the finals of the world and European championships only once in their history, repeated their success in 2016 8 years later. At that time, the team finished the tournament as the third in the group with one win and was left out of the playoffs. EURO-2016 in France Defeats from Switzerland and the hosts did not allow them to qualify for the 1/8 finals, and the victory over Romania was not enough to qualify for the third place in the group but the team with enough players in the European clubs, especially in the Italian Serie A, will try to show that it is wrong to be viewed as an outsider.

Albania's group matches:
June 15. Italy - Albania
June 19. Croatia - Albania
June 24. Albania - Spain

It should be noted that group B meetings will be held in 6 different cities - Berlin, Dortmund, Hamburg, Gelsenkirchen, Düsseldorf and Leipzig.

Vugar Kheyrullayev
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

How much the Olympic Games benefits the host?
17:15
Olympics 2024

How much the Olympic Games benefits the host?

Centre de droit et d'économie du sport published a report related to this topic
Italy plays to maintain their title - PRESENTATION
14 May 16:49
Football

Italy plays to maintain their title - PRESENTATION

Different Team in Europe and the World
Favorite in the 'Group of Death'- PRESENTATION
13 May 14:32
Football

Favorite in the 'Group of Death'- PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany
Sport, us and the Olympics: Hail, Zeus - ANALYSIS
10 May 13:18
Olympics 2024

Sport, us and the Olympics: Hail, Zeus - ANALYSIS

There are 77 days left until the start of the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, which will be held on July 26.
Problems of the Olympics in "L'Esprit Coubertin"
10 May 10:04
Olympics 2024

Problems of the Olympics in "L'Esprit Coubertin"

“I don’t think competition reveals the good in people”
Paris-2024: Anti-drone system confuses drones with air conditioners – WARNING
8 May 09:21
Olympics 2024

Paris-2024: Anti-drone system confuses drones with air conditioners – WARNING

Security experts also stressed that terrorists may be interested in equipping drones with explosive devices

Most read

Ball girl mouths “Juve merda” - VIDEO
14 May 17:38
Football

Ball girl mouths “Juve merda” - VIDEO

A ball girl mouthed “Juve merda” before the Fiorentina - Monza match kick off
The second of Barcelona
14 May 09:17
Football

The second of Barcelona

He reached the legendary Andoni Zubizarreta
Italy plays to maintain their title - PRESENTATION
14 May 16:49
Football

Italy plays to maintain their title - PRESENTATION

Different Team in Europe and the World
Mbappe will miss the game against Nice
15 May 13:33
Football

Mbappe will miss the game against Nice

This meeting will be held on May 15 at the Allianz Riviera