25 March 2026
EN

Conor McGregor set for UFC return during International Fight Week

MMA
News
25 March 2026 16:43
20
Conor McGregor set for UFC return during International Fight Week

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is preparing for a long-awaited return to the octagon, according to insider Ariel Helwani, as reported by Idman.Biz.

The Irish star is expected to compete at an event scheduled as part of International Fight Week, one of the promotion’s flagship periods that traditionally features high-profile matchups and major announcements.

Reports suggest that Max Holloway is the most likely opponent for McGregor, setting up a clash between two of the most recognisable names in the sport. The bout would mark McGregor’s first appearance in the cage since his last outing in 2021, as he continues his comeback following injury and time away from competition.

Fans have already begun to label the potential matchup as a leading candidate for fight of the year, although there remains some caution given McGregor’s history of delays and withdrawals in recent years.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Tofiq Musayev’s opponent makes emotional confession: “I cried in the shower so no one would see”
17:23
MMA

Tofiq Musayev’s opponent makes emotional confession: “I cried in the shower so no one would see”

Chilean fighter speaks ahead of March 28 bout in Seattle about depression, long wait for a UFC return and his path to victory
Dana White rules out UFC fighters taking part in Zuffa Boxing bouts
24 March 16:42
MMA

Dana White rules out UFC fighters taking part in Zuffa Boxing bouts

UFC chief insists fighters should compete only against the best within the organisation
Rogan calls for Evloev vs Volkanovski at proposed White House UFC event
23 March 13:33
MMA

Rogan calls for Evloev vs Volkanovski at proposed White House UFC event

Commentator backs unbeaten Russian for title shot after win over Lerone Murphy
Another fight added to UFC Baku 2026 card as Pulyaev faces Ruziboev
19 March 16:08
MMA

Another fight added to UFC Baku 2026 card as Pulyaev faces Ruziboev

Middleweight clash confirmed by Russian fighter ahead of June event
UFC Baku 2026 begins to take shape with first fights emerging
19 March 14:09
MMA

UFC Baku 2026 begins to take shape with first fights emerging

Aliskerov v Ferreira listed as confirmed bout, Magomedov v Pereira rumoured
UFC fighter undergoes second doping test of 2026
18 March 13:53
MMA

UFC fighter undergoes second doping test of 2026

Kazakh flyweight sidelined by injury after planned main event bout in Mexico

Most read

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres linked with multimillion-dollar payments to content creator
11:52
Football

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres linked with multimillion-dollar payments to content creator

Claims emerge from podcast interview, but player has yet to respond publicly
Banned coach disguises himself as priest before attacking opponent in Italian ninth tier - VIDEO
23 March 12:33
World football

Banned coach disguises himself as priest before attacking opponent in Italian ninth tier - VIDEO

Extraordinary scenes unfold in amateur football as suspended manager sneaks into match and loses control late on
Real Madrid lodge appeal over Valverde red card decision
24 March 14:40
World football

Real Madrid lodge appeal over Valverde red card decision

Club prepared to submit video evidence challenging referee’s report
Grimaldo linked with Barcelona return as Deco targets left-back reinforcement
23 March 16:33
World football

Grimaldo linked with Barcelona return as Deco targets left-back reinforcement

Bayer Leverkusen defender emerges as leading option amid summer transfer plans