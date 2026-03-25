Conor McGregor set for UFC return during International Fight Week

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is preparing for a long-awaited return to the octagon, according to insider Ariel Helwani, as reported by Idman.Biz.

The Irish star is expected to compete at an event scheduled as part of International Fight Week, one of the promotion’s flagship periods that traditionally features high-profile matchups and major announcements.

Reports suggest that Max Holloway is the most likely opponent for McGregor, setting up a clash between two of the most recognisable names in the sport. The bout would mark McGregor’s first appearance in the cage since his last outing in 2021, as he continues his comeback following injury and time away from competition.

Fans have already begun to label the potential matchup as a leading candidate for fight of the year, although there remains some caution given McGregor’s history of delays and withdrawals in recent years.