19 March 2026
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Another fight added to UFC Baku 2026 card as Pulyaev faces Ruziboev

MMA
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19 March 2026 16:08
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Another fight added to UFC Baku 2026 card as Pulyaev faces Ruziboev

The fight card for UFC Baku on 27 June continues to take shape, with another bout now emerging ahead of the promotion’s return to Azerbaijan, Idman.Biz reports.

Russian middleweight Andrey Pulyaev has confirmed that he will face Uzbekistan’s Nursulton Ruziboev at the event, which is set to take place at Baku Crystal Hall. The fighter revealed the news on his personal Telegram channel, stating that preparations for the contest are already underway.

“Yes, I’ve been given a fight on 27 June in Baku against Ruziboev, so we’re getting ready. There’s plenty of time, I’m already in good shape, just need to fully recover my finger and prepare properly for the opponent”, Pulyaev said.

The bout will take place in the middleweight division and adds further intrigue to a growing card. Pulyaev holds a professional record of 10 wins from 14 fights, while Ruziboev brings significantly more experience, having recorded 36 victories in 47 appearances.

The Baku event is gradually building momentum, with several match-ups already linked to the show. A fight between Ikram Aliskerov and Brunno Ferreira has been listed as part of the card, while reports suggest a potential clash between Sharabutdin Magomedov and Michel Pereira, although that bout has yet to be officially confirmed by the UFC.

Following the successful debut event in Azerbaijan in 2025, expectations are high for another strong night of MMA in Baku, with local and international interest continuing to grow.

Idman.Biz
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