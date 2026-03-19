UFC Baku 2026 begins to take shape with first fights emerging

The upcoming UFC event in Baku on 27 June is starting to take clearer form, with the first fight already appearing on official databases and further high-profile match-ups under discussion.

A middleweight bout between Ikram Aliskerov and Brunno Ferreira is currently the most concrete addition to the card, having been listed on Sherdog as part of a UFC Fight Night event at Baku Crystal Hall. Aliskerov brings a record of 17-2 into the contest, while Ferreira stands at 15-3, setting up a competitive clash between two established contenders.

Another intriguing fight could also be added to the card. According to MMA sources, Sharabutdin Magomedov, known as “Shara Bullet”, is being lined up to face Michel Pereira, although the bout has yet to receive official confirmation from the promotion. The potential match-up would make sense, with Magomedov expected to compete outside the United States due to licensing restrictions.

In terms of recent form, Pereira secured a split-decision win over Zachary Reese in February 2026, while Magomedov has not fought since July 2025, when he bounced back from his first career defeat with a victory over Marc-Andre Barriault to move to 16-1. Ferreira, meanwhile, is looking to respond after a knockout loss to Gregory Rodrigues in his most recent outing.

The event follows the UFC’s debut in Azerbaijan in June 2025, when Baku Crystal Hall hosted a successful first show. That night saw Rafael Fiziev and Nazim Sadykhov claim victories, while Tofiq Musayev suffered defeat in his promotional debut.

With early bouts already emerging and more expected to follow, UFC Baku 2026 is shaping up to be another significant event for MMA in the region.