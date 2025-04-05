5 April 2025
EN

Azerbaijan to be represented by 18 judokas at the Gymnasiade

Judo
News
5 April 2025 13:30
19
Azerbaijan to be represented by 18 judokas at the Gymnasiade

Azerbaijani judokas who will participate in the ISF U-15 Gymnasiade Sports Games have been announced.

The press service of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation announced this, Idman.biz reports.

The judo competitions of the games will take place in the city of Luciani. The winners will be determined on April 11-12.

18 judokas (9 boys, 9 girls) in 18 weight categories will represent Azerbaijan at the competition. Bahriyya Huseynova, an international judge of the “B” category of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, will be among the justice representatives at the Gymnasiade.

Fatimayizahra Mammadzade (36 kg), Nargiz Mammadova (40 kg), Yagmur Abdullayeva (44 kg), Shovket Karimova (48 kg), Sunay Majidova (52 kg), Maleyka Asadova (57 kg), Turkan Mammadli (63 kg), Rahima Ismialiyeva (70 kg) and Khadija Guluzade (+70 kg) will participate in the girls' competition.

In the boys' competition, Fuad Rahimli (38 kg), Farid Rzazade (42 kg), Agil Naghiyev (46 kg), Rahim Aliyev (50 kg), Nuru Sadigzade (55 kg), Agshin Bayramov (60 kg), Davud Bayramov (66 kg), Mehdi Mahammadali (73 kg), Jamal Bunyatov (+73 kg) will take to the tatami.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Heroes return to the European Championship
15:55
Judo

Heroes return to the European Championship

It means that Paris 2024 triumphants are returning to the tatami again
Judoists start European Cup
14:25
Judo

Judoists start European Cup

Ten of Azerbaijani athletes will take to the tatami on the first day of the tournament
Olympic champion celebrates 28th birthday: Lavish birthday bash - PHOTO - VIDEO
09:00
Judo

Olympic champion celebrates 28th birthday: Lavish birthday bash - PHOTO - VIDEO

Hidayat Heydarov marked his 28th birthday with a grand celebration
IJF presents Tckaev: "Meet your judoka" - VIDEO
4 April 10:09
Judo

IJF presents Tckaev: "Meet your judoka" - VIDEO

The Azerbaijani judoka shared insights about his journey into judo, his favorite techniques, and the athletes who inspire him
Richard Trautman: "We aim for the best results"
3 April 18:21
Judo

Richard Trautman: "We aim for the best results"

The European Judo Championship in Podgorica will take place from April 23 to 27
Azerbaijani judokas train with Italy and Kazakhstan for European Championship - PHOTO - VIDEO
3 April 17:46
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas train with Italy and Kazakhstan for European Championship - PHOTO - VIDEO

The training camp in Baku includes the judokas set to compete in the tournament

Most read

José Mourinho to coach Brazil?
4 April 15:12
Football

José Mourinho to coach Brazil?

Portuguese manager José Mourinho has been named among the candidates for the Brazil national team head coach position
Men’s World Best National Goalscorer 2025
3 April 09:52
World football

Men’s World Best National Goalscorer 2025

The leading goal scorers in national leagues for 2025 have been revealed

Three fights for UFC tournament in Baku announced
3 April 13:26
MMA

Three fights for UFC tournament in Baku announced

MMA sources have revealed the list of several fights that will take place as part of the UFC tournament in Baku

De Bruyne makes decision on Man City future
4 April 17:51
Football

De Bruyne makes decision on Man City future

Kevin De Bruyne’s future at Manchester City has been clarified