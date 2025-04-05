Azerbaijan to be represented by 18 judokas at the Gymnasiade

Azerbaijani judokas who will participate in the ISF U-15 Gymnasiade Sports Games have been announced.

The press service of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation announced this, Idman.biz reports.

The judo competitions of the games will take place in the city of Luciani. The winners will be determined on April 11-12.

18 judokas (9 boys, 9 girls) in 18 weight categories will represent Azerbaijan at the competition. Bahriyya Huseynova, an international judge of the “B” category of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, will be among the justice representatives at the Gymnasiade.

Fatimayizahra Mammadzade (36 kg), Nargiz Mammadova (40 kg), Yagmur Abdullayeva (44 kg), Shovket Karimova (48 kg), Sunay Majidova (52 kg), Maleyka Asadova (57 kg), Turkan Mammadli (63 kg), Rahima Ismialiyeva (70 kg) and Khadija Guluzade (+70 kg) will participate in the girls' competition.

In the boys' competition, Fuad Rahimli (38 kg), Farid Rzazade (42 kg), Agil Naghiyev (46 kg), Rahim Aliyev (50 kg), Nuru Sadigzade (55 kg), Agshin Bayramov (60 kg), Davud Bayramov (66 kg), Mehdi Mahammadali (73 kg), Jamal Bunyatov (+73 kg) will take to the tatami.

Idman.biz