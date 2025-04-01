Azerbaijani judokas win 27 medals in the first three months of the year

Since the beginning of the year, Azerbaijani judokas have won 27 medals in international competitions.

Based on the data from the Judobase portal, which tracks results from adult, youth, cadet, and veteran tournaments, the Azerbaijani athletes have secured 5 gold, 6 silver, and 16 bronze medals in the first three months of the season, Idman.biz reports.

In the Grand Slam tournaments Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg) won the gold in Paris and Zelim Tckaev (81 kg) claimed his title in Baku for the third consecutive time.

Aysun Mammadova (52 kg) became the champion at the European Cup for cadets in Porec, Croatia, Mahammadali Husiyev (55 kg) and Zeid Alasgarov (60 kg) both won gold at a similar tournament in Samorín, Slovakia during youth competitions.

Azerbaijan is currently ranked 21st in the overall medal tally. France leads with 39 gold, 19 silver, and 41 bronze. Georgia follows in second place with 38 gold, 36 silver, and 28 bronze, while Algeria unexpectedly completes the top three with 37 gold, 34 silver, and 67 bronze.

With the season just beginning, the main competitions are yet to come. This weekend, the European Cup will be held in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

