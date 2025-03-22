22 March 2025
EN

What will Azerbaijan gain from the second day of the Grand Slam?

Judo
News
22 March 2025 10:15
20
What will Azerbaijan gain from the second day of the Grand Slam?

The Grand Slam judo tournament continues in Tbilisi.

5 Azerbaijani athletes will take to the tatami on the second day of the competition, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani team has not yet won a medal.

73 kg
Rufat Shevlatov will start the fight from the second stage. He is waiting for the winner of the Alberto Gaitero (Spain) - Andres Sandoval (Colombia) pair.

Gadir Huseynov will test his strength with Viktor Sterpu (Moldova).

81 kg
Maharram Imamverdiyev will face Yaniv Agronov (Israel).

70 kg
Sudabe Agayeva will fight with Ciola Vetterli (Switzerland).

Gunel Hasanli will test her strength with Kaya Shuster (Slovenia).

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Grand Slam: Yelkiyev defeated in semifinals - UPDATED
21 March 15:09
Judo

Grand Slam: Yelkiyev defeated in semifinals - UPDATED

The Grand Slam tournament kicked off today in Tbilisi
Grand Slam: Azerbaijani judokas begin competition in Tbilisi
21 March 10:19
Judo

Grand Slam: Azerbaijani judokas begin competition in Tbilisi

Five athletes will compete on the opening day across four weight categories

Grand Slam: Opponents of Azerbaijani judokas revealed - DRAW
20 March 18:21
Judo

Grand Slam: Opponents of Azerbaijani judokas revealed - DRAW

The competition will last for three days
Jeyhun Sultanov: "If they are absent, there are 25 other players to replace them"
19 March 15:51
Judo

Jeyhun Sultanov: "If they are absent, there are 25 other players to replace them"

Sultanov emphasized the importance of giving every called-up player a chance

Rustam Orujov's candidacy for European and IOC Athletes' Commissions
19 March 13:45
Judo

Rustam Orujov's candidacy for European and IOC Athletes' Commissions

Rzayev mentioned that Orujov, who is also the chairman of the NOC's Athletes' Commission, could represent Azerbaijan in both organizations

European Judo Championship: 13 countries confirm participation, Azerbaijan yet to register
19 March 11:49
Judo

European Judo Championship: 13 countries confirm participation, Azerbaijan yet to register

The Organizing Committee of the European Judo Championship is currently processing team registrations

Most read

Patrice Evra: "We all know that the World Cup was given to Messi"
20 March 14:48
World football

Patrice Evra: "We all know that the World Cup was given to Messi"

He mentioned that everything had already been decided before the World Cup in Qatar
First with Fernando Santos: Azerbaijan vs. Haiti
20 March 17:45
Azerbaijan football

First with Fernando Santos: Azerbaijan vs. Haiti

The Azerbaijan national team will play their next match on March 22
Brazil secures hard-fought win as Vinicius scores his first - VIDEO
21 March 10:00
Football

Brazil secures hard-fought win as Vinicius scores his first - VIDEO

The South American qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue

Nations League: Quarterfinals and playoffs kick off
20 March 09:53
World football

Nations League: Quarterfinals and playoffs kick off

The first-leg matches of 12 exciting ties will take plac