What will Azerbaijan gain from the second day of the Grand Slam?

The Grand Slam judo tournament continues in Tbilisi.

5 Azerbaijani athletes will take to the tatami on the second day of the competition, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani team has not yet won a medal.

73 kg

Rufat Shevlatov will start the fight from the second stage. He is waiting for the winner of the Alberto Gaitero (Spain) - Andres Sandoval (Colombia) pair.

Gadir Huseynov will test his strength with Viktor Sterpu (Moldova).

81 kg

Maharram Imamverdiyev will face Yaniv Agronov (Israel).

70 kg

Sudabe Agayeva will fight with Ciola Vetterli (Switzerland).

Gunel Hasanli will test her strength with Kaya Shuster (Slovenia).

Idman.biz