21 March 2025
Grand Slam: Opponents of Azerbaijani judokas revealed - DRAW

20 March 2025 18:21
The draw ceremony for the Judo Grand Slam tournament, set to begin tomorrow in Tbilisi, has taken place.

Idman.biz reports that the first-round opponents of Azerbaijani judokas in the Georgian capital have been determined.

The competition will last for three days.

60 kg
Huseyn Allahyarov vs. Nika Khuzaraishvili (Georgia)
Murad Muradli vs. Jaba Papinashvili (Georgia)

66 kg
Rashad Yelkiyev vs. Luka Saganelidze (Georgia)
Nazir Talibov vs. Lasha Nadiradze (Georgia)

73 kg
Rufat Shovlatov vs. Winner of Alberto Gaitero (Spain) / Andres Sandoval (Colombia)
Gadir Huseynov vs. Victor Sterpu (Moldova)

81 kg
Maharram Imamverdiyev vs. Yaniv Agronov (Israel)

100 kg
Elmar Gasimov vs. Imeda Gogoladze (Georgia)

52 kg
Aydan Valiyeva vs. Gal-Od Tserentogtokh (Mongolia)

57 kg
Fidan Alizada vs. Bianca Reis (Brazil)

70 kg
Sudabe Agayeva vs. Giola Vetterli (Switzerland)
Gunel Hasanli vs. Kaya Shuster (Slovenia)

