Azerbaijan to compete against 52 nations at Grand Slam

The Grand Slam tournament is set to kick off in Tbilisi, Georgia, on March 21.
Teams from 53 countries have registered for the event, which will feature 414 judokas, including 38 local athletes, Idman.biz reports.
Azerbaijan will be represented by 12 judokas in various weight categories:
Men:
60 kg: Huseyn Allahyarov, Murad Muradlı
66 kg: Rashad Elkiyev, Nazir Talıbov
73 kg: Rufat Shovlatov, Gadir Huseynov
81 kg: Maharram İmamverdiyev
100 kg: Elmar Gasimov
Women:
52 kg: Aydan Valiyeva
57 kg: Fidan Alizada
70 kg: Sudaba Aghayeva, Gunel Hasanli
The tournament will run until March 23, with Azerbaijan looking to make an impact on the international stage.
