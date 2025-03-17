18 March 2025
Azerbaijan to compete against 52 nations at Grand Slam

17 March 2025 16:52
The Grand Slam tournament is set to kick off in Tbilisi, Georgia, on March 21.

Teams from 53 countries have registered for the event, which will feature 414 judokas, including 38 local athletes, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan will be represented by 12 judokas in various weight categories:

Men:

60 kg: Huseyn Allahyarov, Murad Muradlı

66 kg: Rashad Elkiyev, Nazir Talıbov

73 kg: Rufat Shovlatov, Gadir Huseynov

81 kg: Maharram İmamverdiyev

100 kg: Elmar Gasimov

Women:

52 kg: Aydan Valiyeva

57 kg: Fidan Alizada

70 kg: Sudaba Aghayeva, Gunel Hasanli

The tournament will run until March 23, with Azerbaijan looking to make an impact on the international stage.

