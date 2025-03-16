Number of Azerbaijani medals at the European Cup has reached 3 - PHOTO

The European Cup among juniors in judo continues in the Croatian city of Porec.

Azerbaijan national team won 2 more medals in the competition, Idman.biz reports

Medina Huseynova, who competed in the 40 kg weight category, and Khadija Abdullayeva, who tried her hand at the 44 kg weight category, won bronze medals.

Thus, the number of medals won by our judokas at the European Cup has reached 3. Earlier, Aysun Mammadova (52 kg) won the gold medal of the competition.

Today 5 more of Azerbaijani judokas will take to the tatami at the European Cup.

