The European Judo Union (EJU) continues the countdown for the upcoming European Championship.

The European Championship will take place from April 23-27 in Podgorica, Montenegro, with just 40 days left until the event, Idman.biz reports.

This will be Montenegro’s first time hosting the season's main European judo competition.

In addition to individual events, a mixed team competition will also be held during the European Championship.

Idman.biz