Two Azerbaijani judo athletes among the selected for the Tbilisi Grand Prix

Two Azerbaijani judo athletes will be among the selected participants at the upcoming Grand Prix tournament in Tbilisi.

The athlete with the highest ranking among the Azerbaijani competitors is Rashad Elkiyev (66 kg), who currently holds fourth place in his weight category, Idman.biz reports.

Also among the selected athletes is Aydan Valiyeva (52 kg), who has completed the top eight in her category.

Thus, both athletes may face opponents with lower rankings in the initial rounds or could start their competition from the second stage.

A total of 14 Azerbaijani athletes will compete in the tournament. The Azerbaijani team in Tbilisi will also include Huseyn Allahyarov, Murad Muradli (both 60 kg), Nazir Talibov (66 kg), Rufat Shovlatov, Gadir Huseynov (both 73 kg), Maharram Imamverdiyev (81 kg), Elmar Gasimov (100 kg), Konul Aliyeva, Shafag Hamidova (48 kg), Fidan Alizada (57 kg), Sudaba Aghayeva, and Gunel Hasanli (both 70 kg).

The Grand Prix tournament will take place from March 21 to 23, with teams from 52 countries having registered for the competition.

Idman.biz