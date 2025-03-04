4 March 2025
EN

Elmar Gasimov to compete at Grand Slam - Full Squad Announced

Judo
News
4 March 2025 18:00
10
Azerbaijan’s national judo team will participate in the Tbilisi Grand Slam tournament, set to take place from March 21-23 in the capital of Georgia.

Idman.biz reports that the initial squad consists of 14 judokas, including experienced athlete Elmar Gasimov (100 kg).

Men’s Team:
60 kg: Huseyn Allahyarov, Murad Muradli
66 kg: Rashad Elkiyev, Nazir Talibov
73 kg: Rufat Shovlatov, Gadir Huseynov
81 kg: Maharram Imamverdiyev
100 kg: Elmar Gasimov

Women’s Team:
48 kg: Konul Aliyeva, Shafəg Hamidova
52 kg: Aydan Vəliyeva
57 kg: Fidan Alizada
70 kg: Sudaba Aghayeva, Gunel Hasanli

Currently, teams from 46 countries have confirmed their participation in the Grand Slam tournament.

Idman.biz

