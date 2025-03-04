Elmar Gasimov to compete at Grand Slam - Full Squad Announced

Azerbaijan’s national judo team will participate in the Tbilisi Grand Slam tournament, set to take place from March 21-23 in the capital of Georgia.

Idman.biz reports that the initial squad consists of 14 judokas, including experienced athlete Elmar Gasimov (100 kg).

Men’s Team:

60 kg: Huseyn Allahyarov, Murad Muradli

66 kg: Rashad Elkiyev, Nazir Talibov

73 kg: Rufat Shovlatov, Gadir Huseynov

81 kg: Maharram Imamverdiyev

100 kg: Elmar Gasimov

Women’s Team:

48 kg: Konul Aliyeva, Shafəg Hamidova

52 kg: Aydan Vəliyeva

57 kg: Fidan Alizada

70 kg: Sudaba Aghayeva, Gunel Hasanli

Currently, teams from 46 countries have confirmed their participation in the Grand Slam tournament.

