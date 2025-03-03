Azerbaijan’s standing in the World Judo Tour revealed

The Azerbaijan national judo team has secured its position in the overall rankings of the World Judo Tour.

Azerbaijan ranks fifth in the latest standings, Idman.biz reports.

Based on the results of the Grand Slam tournaments held in Paris, Baku, and Tashkent, Azerbaijani judokas have claimed nine medals (2 gold, 2 silver, and 5 bronze).

Paris Grand Slam:

Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg)

Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg)

Omar Rajabli (81 kg)

Baku Grand Slam:

Zelim Tchkayev (81 kg)

Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg)

Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg)

Elshan Asadov (66 kg)

Vusal Galandarzade (73 kg)

Tashkent Grand Slam:

Turan Bayramov (60 kg)

In the overall standings, Japan leads the rankings with (18 gold, 11 silver, 10 bronze), followed by neutral athletes in second place (7-4-7), and France in third (3-3-11).

The World Judo Tour ranking is based on the cumulative results of Grand Slam, Grand Prix, and other elite tournaments held throughout the year.

Idman.biz