16 February 2025
EN

Euronews covers memorable moments at Baku Grand Slam - VIDEO

Judo
News
16 February 2025 13:15
25
Euronews covers memorable moments at Baku Grand Slam - VIDEO

The second day of the Baku Grand Slam was marked by tense and exciting moments at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Euronews covered those moments, Idman.biz reports.

It was reported that President of the International Judo Federation Marius Vizer and the President of Azerbaijan Judo Federation Rashad Nabiyev officially declared the tournament open:

Azerbaijani judoka Zelim Tchkayev defeated Francois Gauthier Drapeau in the 81 kg weight category, bringing his country its first gold medal.

"I am very happy to have won my fourth gold medal in this tournament. It is a great honor for me to present this victory to the people of Azerbaijan," he said.

Azerbaijani judoka Rashid Mammadaliyev won a silver medal in the 73 kg weight category. Another Azerbaijani athlete, Vusal Galanderzade, brought his country a bronze medal in the same weight category.

Jessica Klimkayt, competing for the first time in the 63 kg weight category, defeated Minami Aono in the final. She expressed her gratitude for the support of the fans.

Ishihara Tatsuki distinguished herself with a magnificent performance in the 73 kg weight category, while Sophie Ozbas won her first Grand Slam gold medal in the 70 kg weight category.

Olympic champions Hidayat Heydarov and Zelim Kotsoyev showed special interest in the tournament. Azerbaijani judokas delighted the fans with their strong performances and great determination."

Idman.biz

Related news

Six medals for Azerbaijani judokas on the opening day of the European Cup - PHOTO
10:07
Judo

Six medals for Azerbaijani judokas on the opening day of the European Cup - PHOTO

Azerbaijani judokas had a successful start at the European Cup for cadets in Šamorín, Slovakia
Rashad Nabiyev: “This competition will be a significant contribution to the popularization of judo in our country” - PHOTO
15 February 17:47
Judo

Rashad Nabiyev: “This competition will be a significant contribution to the popularization of judo in our country” - PHOTO

The opening ceremony of Grand Slam judo tournament was held in Baku
Nagayama - First, 12th victory in Baku
15 February 13:30
Judo

Nagayama - First, 12th victory in Baku

Japanese judoka Ryuju Nagayama (60 kg) achieved a remarkable achievement by winning Grand Slam tournament in Baku
Grand Slam: 11 of Azerbaijani judokas take to the tatami - PHOTO
15 February 10:10
Judo

Grand Slam: 11 of Azerbaijani judokas take to the tatami - PHOTO

On the second day of the competition, winners in 4 weight categories will be determined
Baku Grand Slam 2025: Ahmad Yusifov Wins Bronze, Elshan Asadov Eyes Medal - PHOTO
14 February 17:47
Judo

Baku Grand Slam 2025: Ahmad Yusifov Wins Bronze, Elshan Asadov Eyes Medal - PHOTO

Today, the Judo Grand Slam tournament kicked off in Baku
IJF: Azerbaijan acts as a locomotive in the field of development and education
14 February 14:21
Judo

IJF: Azerbaijan acts as a locomotive in the field of development and education

The International Judo Federation has touched on Azerbaijan’s unique place in the field of judo

Most read

Real Madrid’s top 10 greatest comebacks
14 February 15:48
Football

Real Madrid’s top 10 greatest comebacks

The ranking of Real Madrid’s greatest comebacks in the UEFA Champions League has been revealed
Neymar's passion for gaming: Astonishing 11,345 hours logged - PHOTO
13 February 16:53
Football

Neymar's passion for gaming: Astonishing 11,345 hours logged - PHOTO

Brazilian football star Neymar’s dedication to gaming is just as serious as his professional career

Fenerbahce triumphs over Anderlecht, Galatasaray falls in the Netherlands – VIDEO
14 February 09:12
Football

Fenerbahce triumphs over Anderlecht, Galatasaray falls in the Netherlands – VIDEO

The UEFA Europa League play-off stage kicked off today with an action-packed slate of first-leg fixtures
Buffon: "Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi? Choosing one would be an insult to football"
14 February 14:39
Football

Buffon: "Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi? Choosing one would be an insult to football"

Selecting between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi would be an insult to football, says legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon