Abe, Kokauri, and Aliyeva featured on Grand Slam poster

The International Judo Federation has revealed the official poster for the upcoming Grand Slam tournament, set to take place from February 14 to 16 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that the poster showcases prominent judo athletes, including Uta Abe from Japan (52 kg), the Tokyo Olympic champion and five-time World Champion, Leandro Gonsalves from Brazil (100 kg), the World Championship silver medalist, and Azerbaijani judokas Leyla Aliyeva (48 kg) and Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg).

38 countries will participate in the Grand Slam competition.

Idman.biz