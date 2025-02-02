2 February 2025
EN

Grand Slam: Ruslan crowned champion, Rashid wins bronze - PHOTO

Judo
News
2 February 2025 09:39
16
Grand Slam: Ruslan crowned champion, Rashid wins bronze - PHOTO

The Paris Grand Slam in judo has officially begun yesterday.

Idman.biz reports that six athletes from the Azerbaijani national team competed on the first day of the tournament.

60 kg Category

Ahmad Yusifov faced Kenta Sekimoto (Japan) in the round of 16 but was eliminated after a tough match.

Huseyn Allahyarov took on Bakhrom Boturov (Uzbekistan) in his opening bout, but his journey ended with a loss.

66 kg Category

Ruslan Pashayev started strong, defeating Channyeong Kim (South Korea) and Murad Chopanov (IJF) to advance to the semifinals. He then overcame Walide Khyar (France) to reach the final, where he faced another French judoka, Daikii Bouba. Pashayev emerged victorious, securing the Grand Slam champion title.

Rashid Yelkiyev was set to compete against Jusuf Nurkovic (Montenegro), but his opponent withdrew, allowing him to advance. In the round of 16, Yelkiyev defeated Kherlen Ganboldyn (Mongolia) but fell to Vaja Margvelashvili (Georgia) in the quarterfinals.

In the repechage round, Yelkiyev defeated Taikoh Fujisaka (Japan) and later faced Walide Khyar (France) for the bronze medal. However, the French judoka secured the victory, leaving Yelkiyev just outside the podium.

73 kg Category

Rashid Mammadaliyev eliminated Valtteri Olin (Finland) in his first bout and then triumphed over Mikheil Bakhbakhashvili (Georgia) in the round of 16. However, he was defeated by Akil Gjakova (Kosovo) in the quarterfinals.

In the repechage, Mammadaliyev overpowered Orlando Cazorla (France) before taking on Otari Kvantidze (Portugal) for the bronze medal. He emerged victorious, securing a spot on the podium.

Vusal Galandarzade faced Lasha Shavdatuashvili (Georgia) in the round of 32 but was eliminated early in the competition.

Azerbaijan has sent a 10-member squad to the tournament. The Grand Slam will conclude tomorrow with the remaining weight categories in action.

Idman.biz

Related news

How will the return to Paris be?
1 February 15:16
Judo

How will the return to Paris be?

The new season in world judo starts in Paris
Azerbaijani judokas start competing in Paris
1 February 11:38
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas start competing in Paris

Today, Grand Slam judo tournament starts in Paris
Casse, Murao, Sulamanidze - Favorites of the Baku tournament
31 January 18:23
Judo

Casse, Murao, Sulamanidze - Favorites of the Baku tournament

The list of participants for the Grand Slam tournament has been revealed

Azerbaijan to compete with 38 judokas at Grand Slam
31 January 17:44
Judo

Azerbaijan to compete with 38 judokas at Grand Slam

Azerbaijan will be represented by 38 judokas at the Grand Slam

Leaders of Tajikistan judo team to compete in Baku
31 January 12:48
Judo

Leaders of Tajikistan judo team to compete in Baku

Tajikistan's top judokas set to join the Baku Grand Prix

Richard Trautmann: "We will strive for a better performance in Los Angeles than in Paris" - INTERVIEW
30 January 17:00
Judo

Richard Trautmann: "We will strive for a better performance in Los Angeles than in Paris" - INTERVIEW

The German expert, also the performance director of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, shared his strategies for preparing for the new Olympic cycle

Most read

Qarabag vs Olympiacos: Statistical Breakdown
30 January 15:47
Football

Qarabag vs Olympiacos: Statistical Breakdown

Will Qarabag’s stats finally reflect their potential in their Europa League clash against Olympiacos? A closer look at the numbers

Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray
1 February 14:51
Football

Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray

Milan striker Alvaro Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray
Cristiano Ronaldo makes football history - First player to reach 700 club wins!
31 January 15:27
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo makes football history - First player to reach 700 club wins!

The 39-year-old Portuguese superstar reached this milestone following his latest win with Al-Nassr

Europa League playoff draw: Galatasaray and Fenerbahce opponents confirmed
31 January 17:11
Football

Europa League playoff draw: Galatasaray and Fenerbahce opponents confirmed

Turkish clubs set for exciting matchups in the knockout round