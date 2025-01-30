Richard Trautmann: "We will strive for a better performance in Los Angeles than in Paris" – INTERVIEW

Last year was a successful one for Azerbaijani judo. Hidayat Heydarov and Zelym Kotsoiev's Olympic victories, along with their achievements at the World Championship, elevated the team to new heights.

One of the architects of this success was the head coach of the national team, Richard Trautmann. The German expert, also the performance director of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, shared his strategies for preparing for the new Olympic cycle and discussed other current issues with Idman.biz.

- At the beginning of January, at an event organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to summarize last year's results, you were named Coach of the Year in Azerbaijan. Considering the success of the judo season, what does this award mean to you?

- This was my first time attending such an event in Baku, and it was truly pleasant. I had participated in similar events in other countries before, so it was particularly interesting to see how the ceremony unfolded here. The Azerbaijan Judo Federation achieved significant success, and it is a great honor to have my efforts recognized. It is also a source of pride that our judokas, Hidayat Heydarov and Zelym Kotsoiev, were among the best athletes of the year. This night was unforgettable for me, and I sincerely thank the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the organizers, and everyone who supported me.

- What are your hopes for the new year? What are your short-term and long-term plans?

- We have an amazing team, including two Olympic champions. In addition, we have talented and promising athletes who are on the verge of success—they just need to take a few right steps. We are certainly proud of our younger generation; they possess great potential and are ready to develop, improve, and conquer new heights. Our main goal, of course, is to perform successfully at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. However, an important milestone on this journey will be the World Championship in 2026, which will be held in Baku. Success in this competition can significantly help us achieve our main goal. We will do everything we can to achieve stable results at the World Championship and other major tournaments. At the same time, it's essential to remember that success is not just about sports results. We place special emphasis on the health of our athletes and strengthening their physical condition. Moreover, training the next generation of judokas, who will lay the foundation for future victories, is a key priority for us.

- Healthy athletes fully prepared for competition are every coach’s dream. How is the recovery process going for the judokas injured last year, and are there any new injuries?

- There are injured athletes, and we've already had discussions with both the national team's doctors and the medical specialists from the clubs. Even with minor injuries, athletes are always ready for a fight, but they sometimes don’t realize that this approach might complicate things further. We aim to strike a balance in this regard. That’s why I insisted that all athletes take time to focus on their health after the Olympics. Eljan Hajiyev, Yashar Najafov, and Gultaj Mammadaliyeva underwent surgery and are currently in the recovery process. While they are not yet at full strength, they have returned to training. Nevertheless, progress is clear, and they are confidently working toward regaining their optimal form. Some of our athletes, like Turan Bayramov and Vugar Talibov, have temporarily suspended their sports activities due to military service. Turan Bayramov returned to training just a month ago, and Vugar Talibov will join him soon. Other athletes are facing minor challenges, such as Zelim Tckaev, who has some small injuries that need treatment. At the beginning of the year, we plan to participate in tournaments in Paris, Baku, and Tashkent. These competitions will feature an experimental lineup, with the team formed based on the athletes' preparation levels. The main focus will be on testing the potential of our young, ambitious, and talented judokas.

- Hidayat Heydarov and Zelym Kotsoiev were the main heroes of last season. It’s clear that they won’t compete as frequently in the post-Olympic year. How will their competition schedules look?

- Hidayat and Zelym have fully joined the training process. We are preparing them for the major tournaments, and throughout the year, they will participate in four to five competitions. Our primary focus will be on the World and European Championships, the Islamic Solidarity Games, and possibly the Grand Slam tournament in Tokyo. However, there is still no confirmed date for the Islamic Solidarity Games. The competition is planned for August, but it could be postponed to November. This is a crucial period for the judo calendar because the prestigious Grand Slam in Tokyo will be held then, and participating in this tournament is a priority for us.

- At the end of last year, the International Judo Federation (IJF) made rule changes, and athletes will fight according to the new rules during this test period. How do you view the IJF's updates, and what could these changes lead to in the future?

- The rules are changing, but there will always be dramatic moments in judo. We all have certain hopes and expectations for the outcomes. However, there are some positive changes, such as the abolition of the hansoku-make decision in situations known as "diving." This is a crucial step, especially when we recall the 2023 World Championship in Doha, where three of our judokas lost after their heads touched the mat while throwing their opponents. With this change, such instances will no longer result in losing the chance for victory, making the rules fairer. I also view the return of the "Yuko" score as a positive step. This will enrich the strategies of the fights and allow athletes to utilize a broader arsenal of techniques. As for the "golden score," it all depends on physical conditioning. Judokas must be ready to fight for an additional 15 minutes. For example, while Hidayat can comfortably handle extra time, it could be a serious challenge for Turan Bayramov, who prefers a quick victory. In general, it’s important to note that the new rules are still in a trial phase and will be tested until June of this year, when the World Championship in Budapest takes place. After that, the IJF will make a final decision on their official implementation. We will adapt to these decisions and closely monitor how the new rules are interpreted in competitions. This will allow us to adjust our judokas' tactical preparation and fully adapt them to the changes. Therefore, 2025 will be a crucial year for adapting to the new rules.

- How will the four-year preparation plan for Los Angeles 2028 unfold?

- The first two years are for adaptation, after which the Olympic qualification phase begins. This is why the period before the qualification phase starts offers us a unique opportunity—during this time, we can focus on our "homework," learn the new rules, and apply them practically. There might be some mistakes along the way, but sometimes these errors are vital for future development. Additionally, we begin the Olympic qualification phase with the World Championship in Baku, which places a special responsibility on us. If we spend too much time on experiments, it could negatively impact our chances of winning medals in Baku. Therefore, we have dedicated one year to adaptation so that our athletes will be fully prepared when the next season starts.

Regarding the Olympic qualification phase, our main goal is to ensure that as many of our athletes as possible enter the top eight in their respective weight classes. Furthermore, we aim to provide a broad and competitive selection for all weight classes, as multiple athletes will be competing for the same licenses. Four years is also a sufficient period to elevate young athletes to a high level. They are already ready to participate in serious tournaments, but we need to develop their tactical skills and consistency. Another important goal is the adaptation of the coaching staff. I have remained the head coach of the men's national team while also serving as the performance director. This is a new role that requires extensive attention and effort, as it involves various issues related to the development of both athletes and the overall team.

We are currently forming a new coaching staff, and several promising specialists have joined our team. However, it’s important to understand that a team’s success is not only about training and performances. Athletes need to be professionals in every area—from proper nutrition and recovery to psychological preparation. That’s why we need a strong team in a broader sense.

- At the end of last year, the national federation introduced a new development strategy covering several Olympic cycles. Given the results in Paris and the World Championship, can we say that we are ahead of the plan?

- I believe that our main task is to stabilize the results while setting new goals. We can’t simply view the two gold medals we won at the Olympic Games and World Championship as just an ordinary achievement. Each such success requires incredible effort, dedication, and complete sacrifice. For example, winning two gold medals in Abu Dhabi doesn’t guarantee that we will win four medals at the next World Championship. Therefore, I try to remain realistic. Setting high goals is crucial, but the key is to find realistic paths to achieve them. Our goal in Los Angeles is to perform better than we did in Paris, even though we showed an excellent result at the last Olympics.

- Let’s talk about upcoming tasks. How is the preparation for the Grand Slam in Baku in February going?

- The first tournaments held after the Olympics have their unique characteristics. One of these is that not all athletes come to the competition in optimal form. Right now, we are in the process of forming the team, and some athletes are still recovering from injuries. One of them is Zelim Tckaev, who has won in Baku for two consecutive years (81 kg). Naturally, the opportunity to win for the third time could be a huge motivator for him, but his health is the priority. It’s also unclear whether Balabay Agayev (60 kg) and Yashar Najafov (66 kg) will be fully ready for the competition. Turan Bayramov has just returned to training, and Vugar Talibov is still fulfilling his military service.

On the other hand, we have the current Grand Slam champion, Murad Fatiyev (90 kg). At the same time, we can expect pleasant surprises from our young athletes. For example, Hussein Allahyarov (60 kg) won the U-23 European Championship and then triumphed in the national championship, showcasing an impressive fight. His performance at the Grand Slam will be exciting and intense, and we are eagerly awaiting his performance.

Zaki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz