28 January 2025
EN

Grand Slam by numbers: 54 countries, 318 athletes

Judo
News
28 January 2025 12:23
27
Ahead of the upcoming Judo Grand Slam in Paris on February 1-2, with Azerbaijan’s team taking part, some key figures from the tournament have been revealed.

Athletes from 54 countries will compete in this prestigious event. A total of 318 judokas are expected to participate—176 in the men’s categories and 142 in the women’s, Idman.biz reports.

The most crowded weight class will be the men’s under-73 kg, with 37 competitors set to battle it out.

Azerbaijan will be represented by 11 athletes:

60 kg: Ahmad Yusifov, Huseyn Allahyarov
66 kg: Ruslan Pashayev, Rashid Elkiyev
73 kg: Rashid Mammadaliyev, Vusal Galandarzade
81 kg: Omar Rajabli
90 kg: Murad Fatiyev
100 kg: Ajdar Baghirov
+100 kg: Ushangi Kokauri, Kenan Nesibov

