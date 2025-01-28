Grand Slam by numbers: 54 countries, 318 athletes

Ahead of the upcoming Judo Grand Slam in Paris on February 1-2, with Azerbaijan’s team taking part, some key figures from the tournament have been revealed.
Athletes from 54 countries will compete in this prestigious event. A total of 318 judokas are expected to participate—176 in the men’s categories and 142 in the women’s, Idman.biz reports.
The most crowded weight class will be the men’s under-73 kg, with 37 competitors set to battle it out.
Azerbaijan will be represented by 11 athletes:
60 kg: Ahmad Yusifov, Huseyn Allahyarov
66 kg: Ruslan Pashayev, Rashid Elkiyev
73 kg: Rashid Mammadaliyev, Vusal Galandarzade
81 kg: Omar Rajabli
90 kg: Murad Fatiyev
100 kg: Ajdar Baghirov
+100 kg: Ushangi Kokauri, Kenan Nesibov
