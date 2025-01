The number of applications from participating teams for the Grand Slam judo tournament to be held in Baku on February 14-16 continues to grow.

Their number is now 30, Idman.biz reports.

Germany is the country with the largest number of representatives - 13. Italy will perform with 12 judokas, Austria and South Korea will each have 10 participants.

According to the rating, the list of participants is headed by the 2021 world champion Matthias Kasse (Belgium).

Idman.biz