21 January 2025
EN

Meeting held on Adaptive Judo Project - PHOTO

Judo
News
21 January 2025 17:13
14
Meeting held on Adaptive Judo Project - PHOTO

A meeting focused on the adaptive judo project was held at the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (ACF) with the participation of representatives from BP-Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz reports that the session reviewed the results of the project implemented over the past year.

The meeting was attended by Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli, Vice President for Communications and External Affairs in the Caspian Region at BP-Azerbaijan; Rashad Rasullu, Executive Vice President of the ACF; Professor Mike Callan from the University of Hertfordshire; Nuno Delgado, a member of the European Judo Union's Education Committee; and other representatives from both organizations.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Hungarian judo star to compete in Baku
11:37
Judo

Hungarian judo star to compete in Baku

Hungarian national judo team announces roster for the Grand Slam event in Baku
Greek Olympic medalist to compete in Baku Grand Slam
20 January 11:44
Judo

Greek Olympic medalist to compete in Baku Grand Slam

Greece reveals a five-judoka roster for the prestigious judo tournament

Netherlands' star-studded squad for the competition in Baku
19 January 16:30
Judo

Netherlands' star-studded squad for the competition in Baku

The team will include 9 athletes
11 judokas will come to Baku from Germany
18 January 14:26
Judo

11 judokas will come to Baku from Germany

There are 11 judokas in the team, which includes world-famous athletes
Rustam Orujov: "We take pride in contributing to the development of judo in Azerbaijan"
17 January 17:25
Judo

Rustam Orujov: "We take pride in contributing to the development of judo in Azerbaijan"

Former judoka discusses his role in training future athletes and strengthening judo’s values

Croatia Announces Team for Baku Grand Slam
17 January 11:25
Judo

Croatia Announces Team for Baku Grand Slam

Four Judo Athletes Selected for the Event

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo, three Spanish, two Italians and Messi
19 January 14:59
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo, three Spanish, two Italians and Messi

IFFHS announced the list of footballers who played the most matches in European Cups

Azerbaijan championship advanced in the world ranking
19 January 11:40
Football

Azerbaijan championship advanced in the world ranking

The rating table has been announced by IFFHS
Islam Makhachev secures victory at UFC 311
19 January 11:38
MMA

Islam Makhachev secures victory at UFC 311

Russian champion triumphs with first-round submission

First own goal of the year: An unusual anti-record
19 January 12:10
Football

First own goal of the year: An unusual anti-record

He scored an own goal in the 19th round of the Misli Premier League in the away game against Qarabag