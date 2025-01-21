Meeting held on Adaptive Judo Project - PHOTO

A meeting focused on the adaptive judo project was held at the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (ACF) with the participation of representatives from BP-Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz reports that the session reviewed the results of the project implemented over the past year.

The meeting was attended by Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli, Vice President for Communications and External Affairs in the Caspian Region at BP-Azerbaijan; Rashad Rasullu, Executive Vice President of the ACF; Professor Mike Callan from the University of Hertfordshire; Nuno Delgado, a member of the European Judo Union's Education Committee; and other representatives from both organizations.

Idman.biz