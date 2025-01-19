Netherlands' star-studded squad for the competition in Baku

Netherlands judo team has announced its squad for the Grand Slam tournament to be held in Baku on February 14-16.

The team will include 9 athletes, Idman.biz reports.

Among the well-known judokas, Olympic bronze medalist Sanne van Dyk (70 kg), world champion Yoanne van Lieshout (63 kg), as well as world championship medalists Frank de Wit (81 kg) and Michael Correll (100 kg) will come to the competition.

Correll has already won the Grand Slam competitions held in Baku in 2017 and 2019. Van Dyk won the title in Azerbaijan three years ago.

