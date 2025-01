Croatia has revealed its lineup for the upcoming Baku Grand Slam, set to take place from February 14-16.

Idman.biz reports that the team will feature four athletes, including Lara Tsvjetkova, a two-time World Championship silver medalist in the 70kg category. She has previously claimed a spot on the podium in Baku, having reached the final at the 2021 Grand Slam.

The team will also include Robert Klačar (73kg), Viktorija Puljiš (57kg), and Jelena Vuković (+78kg).

Idman.biz