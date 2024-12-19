Baku to host Grand Slam and other major judo events in 2025

The International Judo Federation (IJF) has revealed the competition calendar for next year.

The world tour will include 12 tournaments, with the Baku Grand Slam scheduled to take place from February 14-16, Idman.biz reports.

The dates for the Grand Slam in Antalya, as well as the Portugal Grand Prix, will be confirmed later.

Here is the full 2025 judo competition calendar:

- February 1-2: Paris Grand Slam (France)

- February 14-16: Baku Grand Slam (Azerbaijan)

- February 28 - March 2: Tashkent Grand Slam (Uzbekistan)

- March 7-9: Linz Grand Prix (Austria)

- March 21-23: Tbilisi Grand Slam (Georgia)

- May 2-4: Dushanbe Grand Slam (Tajikistan)

- May 9-11: Astana Grand Slam (Kazakhstan)

- June 13-19: World Championship in Budapest (Hungary)

- July 25-27: Ulaanbaatar Grand Prix (Mongolia)

- October 17-19: Abu Dhabi Grand Slam (UAE)

- November 14-16: Zagreb Grand Prix (Croatia)

- December 6-7: Tokyo Grand Slam (Japan)

