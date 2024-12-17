Teddy Riner: "I have no doubts about Los Angeles"

Five-time Olympic judo champion Teddy Riner is ready to continue his career until the next Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

The legendary athlete is listed in the French national team roster for the Grand Slam tournament in Paris, which will take place on February 1-2, Idman.biz reports.

This was announced by the French Judo Federation.

At the Paris Olympics, Riner secured his third individual Olympic title in the +100 kg weight category and his second team gold.

"I have no doubts about 2028, I feel great, and I’ve never been this fresh. I won’t leave the judo world without winning a few more titles," Riner told Le Parisien.

Idman.biz