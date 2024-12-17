17 December 2024
EN

Teddy Riner: "I have no doubts about Los Angeles"

Judo
News
17 December 2024 18:11
5
Teddy Riner: "I have no doubts about Los Angeles"

Five-time Olympic judo champion Teddy Riner is ready to continue his career until the next Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

The legendary athlete is listed in the French national team roster for the Grand Slam tournament in Paris, which will take place on February 1-2, Idman.biz reports.

This was announced by the French Judo Federation.

At the Paris Olympics, Riner secured his third individual Olympic title in the +100 kg weight category and his second team gold.

"I have no doubts about 2028, I feel great, and I’ve never been this fresh. I won’t leave the judo world without winning a few more titles," Riner told Le Parisien.

Idman.biz

Related news

ACF officials attend seminar on new judo rules
16 December 15:03
Judo

ACF officials attend seminar on new judo rules

Representatives from the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (ACF) participated in a two-day technical seminar focused on the recently announced rule changes

International Judo Federation introduces new rules
16 December 14:59
Judo

International Judo Federation introduces new rules

The International Judo Federation (IJF) has announced updated competition rules during a technical seminar in Istanbu
Discussion of new judo rules begins in Istanbul
14 December 12:32
Judo

Discussion of new judo rules begins in Istanbul

The seminar will be held with the participation of coaches, referees and experts
Hidayat Heydarov remains leader in ranking points
13 December 16:33
Judo

Hidayat Heydarov remains leader in ranking points

Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) will remain the top-ranked judoka in all weight categories
Fatiyev and Kokauri claim bronze in ‘Judo Süper Lig’
13 December 13:51
Judo

Fatiyev and Kokauri claim bronze in ‘Judo Süper Lig’

A total of 16 teams participated in the Super League
Heydarov and Kotsoiev to end the year as world ranking leaders
11 December 17:53
Judo

Heydarov and Kotsoiev to end the year as world ranking leaders

Olympic champions Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) are set to maintain their positions at the top of the world rankings as the year concludes

Most read

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO
11:40
Basketball

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO

The 32-year-old athlete's body was discovered in a block of five-story buildings in central Moscow
Qarabag regressed - UEFA rating
15 December 12:54
Football

Qarabag regressed - UEFA rating

The UEFA ranking of the clubs has been announced
Karim Benzema to retire from Football
16 December 15:20
Football

Karim Benzema to retire from Football

Benzema is planning to bid farewell to football in the summer of 2025
Goodbye to the rhythmic gymnastics career – PHOTO
16 December 17:30
Gymnastics

Goodbye to the rhythmic gymnastics career – PHOTO

After the Paris Olympics, a list of gymnasts retiring from professional sports was compiled by Idman.biz