Discussion of new judo rules begins in Istanbul

A technical seminar will start today in Istanbul on the initiative of the International Judo Federation (IJF).

Proposals regarding changes to the rules will be considered in the new Olympic cycle, Idman.biz reports.

The seminar will present innovations that will be tested in tournaments in the first half of 2025. The final decision on the innovations will be made after the 2025 World Championship in Budapest.

The seminar will be held with the participation of coaches, referees and experts. The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by the vice-president of the national federation, Elnur Mammadli, and the head coach of the national team, Richard Trautman.

Idman.biz