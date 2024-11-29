29 November 2024
Opening Ceremony of Azerbaijan Judo Championship - PHOTO

29 November 2024 16:18
The Azerbaijan Judo Championship for both men and women has officially begun.

According to Idman.biz, the event was held at the Baku Sports Palace, with the attendance of key figures, including Mariana Vasileva, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Rashad Rasullu, Executive Vice President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (ACF), and other officials.

The ceremony began with a moment of silence in honor of the martyrs who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, followed by the national anthem. Vasileva addressed the participants, wishing them success in the competition.

Rasullu emphasized the significance of the championship, noting with pride the participation of judokas from various regions of Azerbaijan.

The ceremony also featured exemplary performances and music, contributing to the celebratory atmosphere.

This year, the championship is organized to the standards of prestigious international Grand Slam tournaments, ensuring the highest level of quality in both organization and competition. The event promises to offer an unforgettable experience for athletes and spectators alike.

The competition, which will conclude on December 1, involves over 320 judokas from 60 sports organizations across the country.

